Lagos discharges 31 more COVID-19 patients, total now 738

Lagos State government on Sunday announced that it has discharged 31 more COVID-19 patients, comprising 12 females and 19 males, all Nigerians, from its isolation facilities across the state, to reunite with the society.

This was disclosed in an update on the state ministry of health’s Twitter handle.

The tweet said the affected patients, 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi, one from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, and one from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to the disease.

It added that the latest figure had brought the total number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in the state to 738.

“31 #COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females & 19 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 1 from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, & 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of COVID19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos State has risen to 738.”

