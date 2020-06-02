Lagos discharges 3 Indians, 30 Nigerians after testing negative for coronavirus

Lagos State government on Tuesday announced the discharge of 33 coronavirus patients, comprising seven females and 26 males including three foreign nationals, who are Indians, bringing the total number so far discharged in the state isolation facilities to 908.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on his personal Twitter handle, saying the affected people had been discharged to join the society, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the discharged patients are: 21 from Onikan, nine from Eti-Osa (LandMark), two from Lekki and one from Gbagada isolation centres, saying that with the latest batch, the total number had now come to 908.

“I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 33 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; seven females and 26 males including three Indians have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 21 from Onikan, nine from Eti-Osa (LandMark), two from Lekki and one from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 908.

“As our front line health workers records successes in this battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” the governor said.

