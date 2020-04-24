Lagos discharges 2 Indians, Filipino, 7 Nigerians after testing negative for coronavirus

The Lagos State government on Friday discharged another 10 patients from the isolation centres after testing negative for coronavirus.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this, said those discharged were three females and seven males including two Indians and one Filipino) and were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan.

According to the governor, three of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and seven were discharged from Onikan Isolation Centre after they tested negative twice.

With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 117.

