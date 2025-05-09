Lagos dep gov, APC National Secretary, others counsel new UI students at MSSN event

THE deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has advised fresh students of the University of Ibadan to begin preparing early for the future by developing relevant skills.

Dr. Hamzat, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Taxation and Revenue, Alhaji Abdulkabir Ogungbo, gave the charge at the opening of the 2025 Orientation Week of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, University of Ibadan (MSSN-UI).

Speaking on the theme ‘Initium Novum’, the deputy governor stated that university education should not be seen merely as a route to employment but as a foundation for critical thinking, personal growth and lifelong learning.

“The essence of your being in this citadel of higher learning is to develop critical thinking, foster analytical abilities and improve with the capacity for lifelong learning. It imparts both skills and broadens your outlook.

“The walls of the university provide the opportunity for the development of intellectual curiosity, thus creating knowledge upon which society advances.

“Your days here are to be spent on moulding your character and developing a capacity for comprehensive understanding of knowledge and its application,” he said.

He cautioned students against relying solely on their degrees to secure jobs, noting the growing mismatch between the number of graduates and available employment opportunities.

“For far too long, there has been a misconception that getting a university education is preparatory to getting a job. The meal ticket mentality should be avoided completely.

“While I have not stated that it does not provide or enhance opportunities, it does actually. But the rate at which we churn out graduates does not necessarily match available jobs,” he said.

“It means that the number of graduates that are coming out of the university does not match the available jobs in the market today. You have to start preparing for the future now,” he said.

Dr. Hamzat urged the new students to let their knowledge and faith in Allah be the compass through which they navigate life and make choices and decisions.

In his welcome address, the Ameer of MSSN-UI, Umar Faruq Qamorudeen, congratulated the new students and said the orientation programme was designed to help them understand the university system and prepare for the task ahead.

The father of the day, Ambassador Sharafa Tunji Ishola, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, advised students to be humble, diligent, courteous and mindful of their appearance.

He noted that the way they relate with others contributes to how they are perceived.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, advised students to find a balance between freedom and responsibility, manage their time effectively, attend classes, abide by the university rules and seek guidance from trusted sources.

Professor Adebowale, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Peter Olapegb, emphasised the need for spiritual balance alongside academic and social responsibilities.

“Man is a spiritual being. You cannot neglect the spiritual aspect of your life. You can only be fulfilled when there is an alignment with God. As you pursue your degree in the University of Ibadan, please don’t neglect your spiritual life, but strive for a balance. You must balance your academics with your social life and with your spiritual life,” he said.

“Failure has no respect for religion. It doesn’t matter how religious you are. If you don’t work hard, you fail. Carryover does not have respect for how many hours you spent praying. You have to work hard, study hard, then pray to God, and develop a functional relationship with God,” he added.

In a goodwill message, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru, stated that a university degree should be viewed as preparation for self-reliance and responsibility.

He said graduation is not the end, but the start of greater responsibilities, including professional and civic duties.