Worried by the constant cases of brawls and clashes in the banking hall, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, on Friday called on banks to devise policies to reduce the breakdown of law and order in the banks.

The CP also met with Chief Security Officers of the banks on Friday at the Ikeja headquarters of the state police command.

According to a statement by the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, ” The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has called on commercial banks to devise policies that would reduce incidents of the breakdown of law and order among the banking public. ”

” He made this call during a meeting with Chief Security Officers (CSOs) of all commercial banks operating in Lagos State. ” the police spokesperson

Hundeyin added, “The meeting was necessitated by the rising cases of brawls and free-for-all breaking out at various branches of commercial banks in the state. ”

“The police spokesperson also said, ” The security chiefs were equally encouraged to do all within legal means to prevent any breach of public peace in their respective domains. ”

CP Alabi assures Lagosians that while the situation surrounding the new naira notes continues to be monitored, the Command will continue to prioritize the safety and security of the banking public and the society at large.