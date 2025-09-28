Lagos CP warns officers against extortion as tinted glass permit enforcement begins

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olorundare Moshood Jimoh, while delivering the IGP directive to officers and men of the Lagos Police Command during a press briefing, warned police officers in Lagos State to desist from extorting and harassing motorists as enforcement of the tinted glass permit begins on Thursday, 2 October.

He appealed to police officers to be law-abiding and to respect citizens’ rights during the exercise.

CP Jimoh also warned his officers to desist from checking the phones of Nigerians on the road. However, he said that “police officers have the right to check a suspect’s phone for the purposes of crime investigation at the police station and not on the road.”

The CP used the opportunity to appeal to Lagosians to apply for tinted glass permits, be captured, and obtain approval before the enforcement date begins on 2 October.