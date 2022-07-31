Lagos CP puts officers on red alert against terror attack, urges residents to be vigilant 

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has put the State Intelligence Bureau of the command on red alert against any attempted attacks by terrorists.

The police in the state also enjoined residents and business owners to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around them.

The Lagos Police boss has also directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers ( DPOs) and Tactical Commanders in the state to also work against any terror attack in the state.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the public relations officer of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin on Sunday.

The Lagos police admitted that “The Lagos State Police Command is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country. “

The command however stressed that ” To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possible planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

“The Command is also working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeed in destabilizing the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State. “





Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police also stated in the statement that ” CP Alabi uses this medium to allay the fears of Lagosians and assure them that all human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state, especially at border towns, towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

“Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans/strategies, all residents of Lagos State are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear. “

The police also advised that ” Lagosians are equally enjoined to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies. “