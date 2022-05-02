Lagos CP orders DPOs, Area Commanders to deal with MC Oluomo, Istijabah, others over violent clashes 

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to deal with popular transport union chiefs, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, Azeez Abiola aka Istijabah and their supporters over the incessant clashes between the two groups

The state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement, signed by him on Monday said that the police chief in the state had met with the two gladiators separately and warned them against the breach of public peace in many parts of the state.

The Lagos police spokesperson said, “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has warned that anyone found fomenting trouble anywhere within Lagos State would be promptly apprehended and made to face the law.”

“This warning has become imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to properties recently experienced in some parts of Lagos State mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state.”

According to the police image maker, “CP Alabi, who has met with the major contenders — Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and Azeez Abiola aka Istijaba — separately in his office, where he admonished them to prevail on their teeming followers to act within the confines of the law, is poised to ensure the security currently being enjoyed in Lagos State remains intact.”

The Lagos police also stated that “In line with this stance, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and tactical commanders have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective Areas of Responsibility (AoR).”





“Meanwhile, CP Abiodun Alabi calls on Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, as all humans, material and operational resources have been optimally deployed to ensure their safety and security.”

It may be recalled that no fewer than three people ha e been killed and many others injured in the last three weeks as supporters of the transport union lords clashed in different parts of the state.

There had been clashes between the two groups at Iju Isaga, Fagba, Abule Egba, Meiran, Ijaiye, Alagbado, Ekoro and other parts of the metropolis in the last three weeks.

The Lagos State Government has placed a ban on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state and set up a committee, Park Management Committee to take over their affairs.

The clashes between the two groups, who were former members of the NURTW have continued unabated despite the ban by the state government.

