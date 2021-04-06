Lagos Court Staff evicted by JUSUN members

The staff of the Federal High Court in Lagos have been evicted as Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) members start enforcing its indefinite nationwide strike, which begins, on Tuesday.

Tribune Online gathered that unionists arrived at the court premises before 9 am and directed their colleagues in courtrooms and offices to comply with the industrial action.

The Unionists sealed some of the offices and pasted notices indicating the commencement of the court shutdown.

The JUSUN national leadership had in an April 1 circular ordered the closure of courts from Tuesday until the government complies with the Constitution, court judgments and other instruments, which confer or re-emphasise the financial autonomy of the Judiciary.

The circular signed by its General Secretary, I. M. Adetola, directed all states and zonal heads of the union to comply with the strike.

JUSUN stated it had at its last National Executive Meeting on March 13, 2021, in Abuja, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary with a threat that “failure of which JUSUN will have no other option but to resume the suspended national strike action.”

“Therefore, as a result of the public holiday on April 5, 2021, the strike action has been postponed to Tuesday, April 6, 2021.”

