Lagos: Court sentences ‘one-chance’ driver to 12 years imprisonment

A Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced a notorious ‘one-chance’ driver, Valentino Andrew, to 12 years imprisonment on an amended three-count charge.

The court, presided over by Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe, delivered the judgment following a plea bargain agreement entered into by the ‘one-chance’ driver in Lagos, who was initially arraigned alongside two others, Michael Idoko and Onwudiwe Tony, on charges of armed robbery.

While all three initially pleaded not guilty, Valentino later opted for a plea deal and was re-arraigned on amended charges of stealing, felony, and demand by menace. He pleaded guilty to all three counts.

Before sentencing, the judge asked Valentino whether he entered the plea agreement voluntarily or under duress, to which he confirmed it was of his own free will.

Justice Abike-Fadipe also emphasised that the court was not bound by the terms of the plea bargain.

Valentino committed the offences in 2020 while operating along the Lekki-Epe to Iyana Oworo corridor in Lagos.

The crimes violated Sections 287, 301, and 406 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years’ imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently, starting from June 2020.

She also directed that the correctional facility register him under his full name, Valentino Andrew.

Meanwhile, counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), J. Ogunode requested a continuation date for the trial of the remaining defendants.

The case has been adjourned until October 7, 2025.

