A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, state capital, has sentenced Rotimi Adetula to fifteen years imprisonment over robbery at Ajah.

The convicted Rotimi Adetula, was convicted for robbing residents at Ajah of their valuables at gunpoint.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay held that the prosecution successfully proved the ingredients of the offences beyond a reasonable doubt.

During the trial, the prosecution called two witnesses and tendered five exhibits.

The state prosecution counsel, Adeshola Adekunle-Bello, said that the convict conspired with others now at large to commit the offence.

The prosecution said the incident took place on July 25, 2016, around 1:30am at an uncompleted building at Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

Adetula was also accused of robbing one Chioma Nwokeke of her handbag, ATM card, Alcatel phone, and N2,000 cash, while he was armed with a knife and gun at No. 6, Omoba Shasudeen, Akilo Street Thomas Estate Ajah.

He was also accused of robbing one Esther Sunday of her blue Nokia Lumia phone, ATM card, and N10,000 cash.

Other victims the convict also robbed at gunpoint were Blessing Ime, of her Microsoft phone, Nokia phone, and N5,000, and Oziwo Precious of his Lenovo mini laptop, his Infinix Hot 1, Android phone, and a white chain.

Adetula robbed one Onoriode Odjokpa of his HP laptop, computer, and a Tecno Camon 8 phone.

The offences committed contravened Sections 299, 297 (20 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE