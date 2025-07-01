Lagos: Court sentences drug trafficker to two years imprisonment

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a Beninese national, Hounsou Chegoun, to two years imprisonment without an option of fine for trafficking 1,960 kilograms of cannabis sativa, a banned narcotic drug.

Justice Musa Kakaki handed down the sentence following Chegoun’s guilty plea to a three-count charge filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

At the commencement of proceedings, NDLEA prosecutor, Chidinma Izuagba, informed the court that the agency had filed a three-count charge and requested that the court allow it to be read to the defendant.

Upon reading the charges, Chegoun admitted guilt to all counts, prompting the prosecution to present a review of the case.

Izuagba tendered evidence, including official documents and the bulk of the seized marijuana, urging the court to convict the defendant based on the overwhelming facts.

Justice Kakaki, after evaluating the evidence presented, found the defendant guilty as charged.

Following the conviction, Chegoun’s counsel, Mr Godwin Okaka, made a passionate plea for leniency.

He described the convict as a first-time offender with no prior criminal record and assured the court of his client’s remorse and readiness to turn a new leaf.

Okaka also pleaded with the court to consider an option of a fine instead of a custodial sentence, stressing that his client had learned his lesson and posed no further threat to society.

However, in delivering judgment, Justice Kakaki emphasised the gravity of the offence, particularly the damage that drug trafficking continues to inflict on Nigerian youth and the nation’s international reputation.

“The court cannot, in good conscience, overlook the harm that such a huge quantity of narcotics would have caused if it had not been intercepted by NDLEA operatives,” the judge stated.

Justice Kakaki further declared that the case exemplifies why Nigeria must remain resolute in its fight against drug trafficking, especially within its territorial waters.

Consequently, the judge sentenced Hounsou Chegoun to two years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

According to the charge sheet, Chegoun was apprehended on December 24, 2024, by officers of the NDLEA Special Marine Unit while in possession of 1,960 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

