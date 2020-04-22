Lagos court grants ‘Jehovah Sharp Sharp’ general overseer N1m bail for protesting ‘attacks on Nigerians in China’ at Chinese embassy

Mrs Yewande Oshin of an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court has granted bail to Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin of Resurrection Praise Chapel, popularly called “Jehovah Sharp-Sharp”, for violating lockdown directive.

The cleric was arrested by the police on Tuesday and detained at the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

According to the police, the cleric allegedly led about 100 persons to the Chinese Embassy in Victoria Island to protest the ill-treatment of Nigerians in China.

The cleric condemned the mistreatment by Chinese despite operating freely in the country.

It was gathered that officials of the embassy sent a video clip of the alleged invasion to the police, which prompted operatives from Victoria Island Division to move to the scene to effect arrest.

Archbishop Samson Mustapha was arraigned before the court alongside Jerry Abel and Johnson Benjamin.

Appearing before the court, Archbishop Mustapha and the two others church members pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge levelled against them.

Following their not guilty plea, their lawyer, E.O. Ogbeche and two others, pleaded with the court to admit bail to their clients in the most liberal terms, while assuring the court of their presence till the matter is determined.

In her ruling, Oshin admitted Archbishop Samson to bail in the sum of N1 million while admitting other defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 each.

She also asked all the defendants to provide two sureties in like sum and that one of the sureties must be a Grade Level 14 officer in the appointment of Federal or Lagos State governments, and that the other surety must be a cleric.

All the sureties are also ordered to produce evidence of three years tax payable to Lagos State government, evidence of means of livelihood and the must be residents of the State.

However, the magistrate ordered that the defendants be remanded in police custody pending when they will perfect their bail terms.

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned till May 20 for trial.