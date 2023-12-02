The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira has signed a partnership deal with Wandel International, a subsidiary of Simba Group to train youths and women in tricycle technology.

The partnership, according to the council chairman, is aimed at equipping indigent youths and women with the necessary skills on the application of the brand new TVS King Deluxe Plus tricycle – a cutting-edge benchmark for tricycle technology globally.

Speaking at the reception held at the council secretariat, Apatira expressed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with reputable local and international organisations to liberate unemployed youths from the shackles of joblessness.

He said, “The objective is to empower and train future role models, foster self-reliance, alleviate economic pressures, and unlock the potential of participants with a view to preparing them for future challenges.

“This collaboration is geared towards creating opportunities for the youth while also addressing unemployment and contributing to the socio-economic development of the society.

“The primary focus is to initiate a comprehensive training program for indigent youths and women, with a specific emphasis on the application of the brand new TVS King Deluxe Plus tricycle – a cutting-edge benchmark for keke technology globally.”

Leader of the delegation, Mr. Sudip Seal highlighted the anticipated benefits of the training program for participants.

He emphasised Wandel International’s commitment to providing locally relevant, contemporary, and innovative solutions to Nigerians.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. Olaoluwa Agbeyangi, and the Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Itire-Ikate Chapter, Comr. Ayodele John Oshodi were also present at the meeting.

