Lagos council boss distributes mobility, hearing aids to persons living with disability

Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Apatira, has distributed mobility and hearing aids to people living with different forms of disabilities in his district.

The aids including wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids and smartphones were distributed to scores of beneficiaries at an event organised at the council secretariat in Lagos.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Apatira said People Living With Physical Disabilities are stakeholders in the community projects that need to be loved, cherished and cared for.

He said: “Today, we will be distributing walking aids and equipment to our people in the community because they are part of our stakeholders because we cherish them so much.

“Some of these aids including wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids and smartphones are intended to ease their burden.

“I want to appreciate the efforts of the Agriculture and Social Services Department of the council for their support to this administration at improving the quality of lives through our mass-oriented and laudable programs since assumption of office. we shall continue to strive to give our best to the teeming populace of the council. Once again, I want to thank you all for your support and cooperation.”

