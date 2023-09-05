The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, on Monday, distributed food items to People Living with Disabilities and nursing mothers across Public Health Centres in the district.

The distribution which was held at the council secretariat, according to the Chairman, is intended to ease the economic hardship induced by the removal of fuel subsidy.

In his address, Dr Apatira reiterated his administration’s readiness to always support the physically challenged in every way possible to make life easier for them.

According to him, over 5,000 households are expected to benefit from the distribution, adding, “This is only a fraction of what we have done to identify with the people at this very critical moment of our national life. These are stop-gap measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on the most vulnerable among us.

“Over the next few days, our administration will roll out different palliative measures to support the people in the formal and informal sectors ranging from distribution of food items, transportation at subsidized rates, free delivery at our PHC and economic support to small-scale business owners/vulnerable person’s within the various communities.

While we acknowledge the limits of this laudable initiative in terms of the reach. It is an ongoing initiative as beneficiaries will be identified on a non-partisan basis.

“For me, the most important aspect of today’s event is not the quantity or the reach of the items distributed. The most significant thing is the spirit of empathy that is behind what we are doing. The government at all levels empathises with the people across all social strata of our society. We are committed to taking every step possible to help the people cope with the inconveniences of this time.”

The second phase of the distribution, he stated, will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, with the distribution of food items to artisans, religious groups, market men and women, Traditional rulers, and other interest groups with economic support to small-scale business owners.

