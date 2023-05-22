The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. (Dr.) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira has congratulated the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Akiolu on his 20th year coronation anniversary.

He described Oba Akiolu as a vibrant, visionary and progressive monarch who has been at the forefront of the quest for a society where justice, equity and fairness reign supreme.

The council boss in his congratulatory message said the foremost traditional ruler has been making a very significant impact in the development of Yorubaland in particular and Nigeria in general since his ascension to the exalted throne.

Dr Apatira said the monarch with the royal stool is promoting peace among the various ethnic nationalities in the country as well as working with relevant stakeholders and institutions to advance the socio- economic development of the people.

He said, “I commend Oba Akiolu for his interest in the youths, especially in the area of project sponsorship and provision of platforms for them to showcase their God-given talents, a development that has taken many youths off the streets and given them opportunity to positively contribute to nation building.

“I pray God grant the monarch long life, good health and peaceful and purposeful reign to continue to contribute meaningfully to national development, unity and harmony in the country.

“On behalf of my wife, the Government and good people of Itire-Ikate LCDA, I congratulate our amiable royal father and pray that peace, progress and prosperity continue to be the hallmark of his reign.”

Similarly, the council boss has also congratulated the deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun on his conferment as the Okanlomo of Lagos and his wife as Yeye Okanlomo of Lagos by His Royal Majesty, Oba Akiolu.

Dr Apatira, in his congratulatory message to Rt. Hon. Sanni-Eshinlokun who is also the Senator-elect for the Lagos Central Senatorial district described the chieftaincy title as a testimony to the good works and passion driven service of the parliamentarian to the good people of the State.

“The conferment of these titles is a testimony to the good works you have done over the years in public service as your drive and passion cannot be over-emphasized.

“This is another feather added to your colourful cap and I know this is just the beginning of good things to come for you and your family.





“Congratulations! We’re so very proud of you; my best wishes are always with you and your family.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE