Lagos confirms COVID-19 infection in secondary school

Lagos State government on Friday confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland.

The government made this disclosure in a statement from the State Ministry of Health, saying a member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the 2nd of November, adding that contact tracing had revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member were positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, the staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic, saying the affected staff subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank.

The release, however, disclosed that the State COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Center was investigating the incident, and we would like to assure members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation was completely under control.

“Steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community,” the government assured.

“All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears,” it further assured.

The state government reminded that it was important to note that COVID-19 presents with very mild symptoms in children and teenagers, compared to other age groups, adding that there was the risk of infected children transmitting the disease to adults who they interacted with daily, and who might be at higher risk of severe disease and death.

“The school authorities, supported by Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Education, are following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government.

“Students who test positive are to be isolated in the school premises and, if unwell, will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centers in Lagos. Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families,” the government said.

“The Ministry of Health and NCDC are working closely with the Ministry of Education through a joint approach to manage the outbreak in this school. Most of the infected persons are predominantly asymptomatic while some have mild symptoms.

“Members of the Emergency Operation Center Lagos, NCDC and our counterparts in the Ministry of Education have been deployed in the school to provide strategic interventions and support. These include psychosocial support, infection prevention control, medical monitoring and risk communication experts to further enlighten affected people,” it further assured.

“COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritize the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by the government to prevent its spread.

“Lagosians should observe and practise highest standards of personal and environmental hygiene. Using face masks in public places, hand washing and hands hygiene practice, and maintaining physical distancing will help prevent the spread of the infection.

“Citizens should call the 08000EKOMED or 08000356633 toll free line, if they notice any sign or symptoms of COVID19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or loss of taste or smell,” it counselled.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…