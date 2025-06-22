Lagos commissioner, expert task youths on innovation

LAGOS State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, has urged Nigerian youths to embrace creativity and innovation as key tools for excelling in their careers and driving societal progress.

This is just as the Founder/CEO of the Leadership Challenge Foundation, Mrs Joy Ikpea, described innovation as Nigeria’s “new crude oil” and encouraged young people to tap into its vast potential.

They gave the charge during a programme organised by the ministry to commemorate the 2025 World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID) in Lagos.

The WCID, celebrated globally on April 21, aims to raise awareness of the pivotal role of creativity in human development.

The commissioner emphasised that thinking outside the box is essential for building a resilient and progressive society, and called on young people to apply innovation in all areas of life.

She noted that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has continued to invest in skills acquisition and vocational training for women and youths across the state.

“In today’s fast-changing world, creativity is essential from business to technology. The strength of ideas and original thinking cannot be overstated,” she said.

Describing this year’s WCID theme, ‘Harnessing Creativity for Global Progress’, as inspiring, Dada stated that the ministry remains committed to transforming lives through skill-building, education, and innovation.

“Our skills acquisition centres have become innovation hubs, nurturing ordinary people into exceptional talents,” she added.

She called on the private sector, NGOs, and development partners to collaborate with the ministry in expanding platforms that allow creativity to thrive.

The commissioner also commended instructors at the centres for their dedication to equipping students with practical knowledge and encouraged trainees who showcased their crafts to remain committed and keep honing their skills.

“We are proud to display the remarkable talents of our students in trades like fashion, catering, carpentry, beadwork, and digital technology.

“These young artisans and creatives represent the future we envision. One driven by innovation, inclusion, and economic empowerment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: West Africa’s intra-regional trade remains stuck at 10% — Tinubu

“We must understand that innovation grows where support, mentorship, and investment are present.

“Let’s equip our youth with tools, opportunities, and confidence to imagine, create, and achieve great things,” she said.

On her part, the resource person at the event, Mrs Ikpea, urged youths to distinguish themselves through creativity and innovative thinking.

“What sets you apart in a crowd doing the same job is your creativity and uniqueness.

“The world isn’t waiting for excuses. It wants to see what you’re doing differently,” she added.