Lagos commences skills acquisition programme for Abule-Egba explosion victims

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation of Lagos State Government has commenced skills acquisition programme for female victims of Abule-Egba explosion at Igando Relief Camp.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the beneficiaries have been assessed and divided into different training programmes.

ALSO READ: The undying legacy of Odua

According to the statement, the participants will be empowered to return to productive lives having developed marketable skills.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the skills acquisition programme was a promise kept by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to those whose livelihoods were disrupted by the pipeline explosion in January and March 2020.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Northern Elders Forum Mere Irritant, Featherweight ― Presidency

The presidency on Sunday described the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as a mere irritant and a featherweight following the position the group took on the worsening insecurity in the north. The presidency was reacting to a statement Sunday signed by the group’s convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, which alleged that the insecurity… Read full story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 403 New Cases, Total Now 16,085

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 403 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 16,085… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Why Black Lives Cannot Matter

The white world has, in recent weeks, been assisting in reevaluating black lives. They’ve joined blacks to shout ‘Black Lives Matter’ as the world agonises over deadly racism abroad. But how much of value do the blacks place on their own lives, especially in Africa? Is it the destiny of the black man to suffer and be pitied from eternity… Read full story

Insecurity: North Set For Protest On Tuesday

Disturbed by the incessant killings in the North, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has concluded arrangements to stage a protest on Tuesday. This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday and signed by the spokesman of the group, Abdulazeez Suleiman… Read full story

Wike Hosts Obaseki In Closed-Door Meeting

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday hosted his embattled Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki in a secret meeting at the Government House Port Harcourt. No details were revealed about deliberations between the two governors from the South-South region of the country, but it must not be unconnected… Read full story

Reconsider Decision On SON, NAFDAC’s Ban From Nation’s Ports, Land Borders —House Of Reps Urges FG

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to reconsider its decision to disallow the nation’s regulatory agencies, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), from operating at the nation’s ports and land borders… Read full story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Considering Unclaimed Monies In Banks As Temporary Source Of Revenue

Although the guideline released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with effect from October 7, 2015 for management of dormant and inactive accounts has been in operation, Deposit Money… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: We Won’t Be Used As Bait To Impose New Price Regime —Wabba

We have clearly made the point because the information we have is that last week after they paid the so-called arrears of subsidy, which some newspapers captured as almost N168 billion, they also gave the information that marketer would now start the importation of refined products. The marketers, on the other hand… Read full story

Oshiomhole Must Be Stopped From Gifting Edo To Opposition —APC Publicity Secretary

There is really no major crisis in the party. We just have a man at the helm of affairs at the national level that is power drunk and irrational in his thinking. I say this with every sense of respect to his position. We are very mindful of the health and wellbeing of our people, knowing that the office of the governor is not worth the… Read full story

FG Working To Use Plasma From Recovered COVID-19 Patients’ Blood For Treatment

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Sunday said the Federal Government is working on a research which aims to use plasma from the blood of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients to treat other infected persons. Tribune Online reports that Ehanire said this while answering questions from journalists in Abuja on… Read full story

Leadership Bytes From Edo

When Adams Oshiomole was jumping up and down campaigning for Godwin Obaseki in 2016 to succeed him as governor in Edo State, no one could have imagined that the relationship between him and his protégé would be headed south shortly thereafter. Obaseki was Chairman of the Edo State Economic and Strategy… Read full story

EDITORIAL: UN’s Dire Forecast On Job Losses

LAST week, in a widely circulated official statement, Elisabeth Byers, Senior Spokesperson of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), issued a grim forecast for the Nigerian labour market that the Federal Government and authorities at various levels will do well to take to heart. Pointing to relevant UN data… Read full story

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Power Of Quotes

Richard Branson abandoned schooling to become an entrepreneur in 1966. He started with Student Magazine, which he had hoped would become his generation’s voice. Despite the general acceptance of the magazine, it didn’t make as much money as he had envisaged. Consequently, the budding entrepreneur ran into… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE