Lagos club shooting: Police arrest personnel involved

Police personnel identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

The shooting incident, on Wednesday, June 8, left two people hospitalised.

According to reports, trouble began at the club when one of the police escorts attached to Burna Boy shot a man who reacted when the singer allegedly made passes at his wife.

According to a statement by the authorities at the Nigeria Police Force, signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force PRO, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, described the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable.

He has, however, “condemned in the strongest terms the unfortunate incident.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.”





