Lagos climate summit participants recommend climate change foundation

By Paul Omorogbe
PARTICIPANTS at the just concluded 8th International Climate Change summit hosted by the Lagos Sate Government have recommended the establishment of a Climate Change Foundation that will include public and private sector stakeholders to address climate change issues in the state.

In their communique, the participants also urged the Lagos State Government to put in place appropriate framework for accessing climate finance utilizing the direct and indirect strategies for raising climate capital.

It was also suggested that the state should establish a standing inter-ministerial technical committee on climate change with relevant NGOs and private sector to develop strategies for implementing the Climate Action Plan (CAP) of the State, sector by sector and give regular advice to the Government on it.

The participants also stated that Lagos State should incorporate resilience to long term impacts of climate change in the design and construction of buildings and critical public infrastructure with an addition that the State should make infrastructure more climate-resilient through retrofitting and implementation of regular maintenance regimes.

It suggested the development of a framework for the introduction of green sources of energy into its infrastructure development  as well as a pursuit of an aggressive implementation of a climate-resilient Smart City initiative.

Participants at the summit also urged the state to vigorously pursue the implementation of the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP) to address transportation challenges and reduce Green House Gas emissions emanating from the sector.

According to the resolution: “The State Government should put in place plans of action to support farmers in adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices and also put in place mechanisms for improved collaboration with other States to attain and sustain food security for the citizens of the State.”

It emphasized that the government should promote climate smart and eco-friendly agricultural practice and promote zero waste as well as explore the potential for bioenergy generation.

It advised that Lagos State government should as part of its Affirmative Action implement gender based initiatives targeted at empowering women to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

It noted that the Government through Ministry of Information and Strategy and its Agencies should commence advocacy on safety issues around LPG across its value chain.

The participants urged the State Government to improve surveillance through human, animal and environmental monitoring with a view to promoting good health and preventing disease.

“State Government should take advantage of the human capacity available within the tertiary institutions in the State to support research and innovation to generate new evidence and/or tools for health and to validate existing knowledge” it also stated.

It also formed part of the resolutions that the State investment in continuous strengthening of human infrastructure and organizational capacity to address the challenges of Emerging Infectious Diseases (EIDs) should be increased and sustained.

It added that the state government should raise a forum to discuss the effects of rural-urban drift on the State environment and infrastructure.

The communique also urged the state government to review and expand the scope of her Women Empowerment Initiatives to reach more women particularly those in rural communities.

The international climate change summit is an annual event by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to address climate change Issues that that has just been resuscitated after a five year lull.

 

