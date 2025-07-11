Lagos CJ inaugurates election appeal panels ahead of council polls

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, on Friday inaugurated two panels of the Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal in preparation for the forthcoming council elections in the state.

The panels, inaugurated at the Ikeja High Court Conference Room, will sit in two divisions—Lagos Island and Ikeja—to adjudicate petitions arising from the elections.

Retired Justice Taofikat Oyinkan-Abdullahi will chair the Lagos Island Panel, with Magistrates Michael Olubi, Olaitan Ajayi, Salamah Matepo, and Hotepo Lazarus as members.

The Ikeja Panel will be led by retired Justice Sherifah Solebo and includes Magistrates Davies Rasak, Oluwatosin Fowowe-Erusiafe, Adepeju Odusanya, and Lynda Balogun.

In his charge to the tribunal members, Justice Alogba urged them to discharge their duties with utmost integrity, fairness, and fidelity to the law.

He stressed the importance of adhering strictly to the statutory time frame prescribed by the 2016 Amendment to the Lagos State Local Government Law.

“Any decision or action taken outside the legally prescribed time limit is a nullity and of no legal effect. You must act strictly within the purview of the law, uphold justice without fear or favour, and resist all forms of bias or intimidation,” Alogba warned.

Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), described the assignment as a call to defend democracy and the rule of law.

“This is not just a legal duty but a moral obligation to the state and humanity,” Pedro said.

The panels are expected to begin sitting immediately after the elections.

