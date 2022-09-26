Lagos CJ appeals to govt. over Igbosere High Court reconstruction 

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has appealed to the state government to urgently look into the reconstruction of the Igbosere High Court which was burnt in the wake of the violence which trailed the Endsars protests

Justice Alogba made the appeal after a minute of reflection in a sober mood during his vote of thanks to mark the opening of the 2022/2023 Legal Year of the Lagos State Judiciary at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island.

He lamented the destruction of the Igbosere High Court noting that it was a monumental edifice that must be revived.

The Chief judge reiterated that the best way for the judiciary to continue to effectively discharge its duty is when it is devoid of state and public interference in adjudicating justice delivery.

Responding to a plea from the Chief Judge, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat explained that a trust fund had been set up to rebuild public structures destroyed during the violent protest.

According to Dr Hamzat, the reconstruction of the Igbosere High Court Complex will be the first to be rebuilt with the fund.

In a remark, the Bashorun Musulumi of Lagos, Alh Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy called on the State Chief Judge to revive Prison visits to address overpopulation as the number of awaiting trial inmates far outnumbered convicted inmates.

He urged the CJ to ensure that matters enjoyed accelerated hearing noting that justice delayed is justice denied

Delivering a lecture, an Islamic Scholar, Dr Ishaq Sanusi advised Judges and Magistrates to bring back justice to the country to achieve political and economic stability.

He explained that if justice is restored in the country, inequality and insecurity would be dealt with and the economy would improve for the better.

On his part, the Bishop of the Diocese of the Lagos West, Anglican Communion, the Reverend Olusola Odedeji urged the Lagos State Judiciary to uphold truth and Justice at all times.

Dr Odedeji who made the call in his sermon at a church service at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos, urged all the judges and Magistrates to use their positions and tenures in service to God and to humanity, bearing in mind that their positions were not accidental but providential.

