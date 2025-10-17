Lagos celebrates spirit of Afrobeat at Ecobank Pan African Centre

LAGOS came alive as music lovers and Afrobeat recently gathered at the newly opened Felabration Hall inside the Ecobank Pan African Centre to celebrate Afrobeat Rebellion, a powerful exhibition honouring Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s enduring legacy.

Hosted in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, the Kuti family and Philharmonie de Paris, the exhibition marks the return of the acclaimed 2022 Paris edition to Fela’s spiritual home. On opening night, artists, diplomats, curators and fans filled the hall, united by the energy of Fela’s revolutionary spirit.

Creative Director Papa Omotayo described the project as “a living rebellion.” He said, “Fela was not just a musician; he was a force. This exhibition gives the next generation access to that force, alive, relevant and revolutionary.”

Curated by Seun Alli, Afrobeat Rebellion takes visitors through Fela’s early years, family roots and the Lagos streets that inspired Afrobeat. A reconstructed Kalakuta Republic offers a glimpse into his communal haven of creativity and defiance, while rare photos, stage outfits and personal effects bring his story to life.

Omotayo explained that the exhibition goes beyond art: “It’s immersive, a living classroom. We have workshops, live music and programmes for children. Fela’s story is about resistance, but also about community.”

A mirrored audio-visual installation contrasts Shrine performances past and present, showing how Fela’s defiant spirit continues to inspire. “It’s not nostalgia,” Alli said. “It’s a conversation. His music is still the soundtrack of resistance.”

For Fela’s daughter, Yeni Kuti, the night was deeply emotional. “If my father were alive, he’d be very happy. His legacy is about pride, pride in being African.” Her brother, Seun Kuti, added, “Africans do not forget our heroes. We celebrate those who stand for us.”

The exhibition, which runs until December 28, 2025, includes concerts, film screenings, workshops and “Young Rebels” sessions for students. By bringing Afrobeat Rebellion home, organisers have reignited conversations about resistance, freedom and African pride.

Nearly three decades after his passing, Fela’s message still resounds. As Alli summed up, “Fela was a public intellectual, not just a musician. His legacy remains a catalyst for revolt and for hope.”

In the heart of Lagos, the beat goes on. And Fela lives on.