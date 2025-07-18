Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Protesters storm Lagos High Court, demand restitution for demolition victims

A group of protesters, have on Thursday, made a renewed call for compensation to victims of property demolition, following construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Individuals, made the call during a peaceful march held in Lagos, to press home their demands for compensation.

It be recalled some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) had earlier demonstrated, and sought restitution for victims affected by demolition of properties at the Okun-Ajah area of Lagos.

The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway protesters had decried the demolitions as well as inadequate compensations, while others resorted to legal action.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Spokesman for the group, Mr Shina Loremika, beckoned on the government to alleviate their plights, adding that he is hopeful that issues will be redressed.

He, said that a significant number of affected property owners, were yet to be compensated, while those already restituted, are dissatisfied with the quantum paid.

Besides, he noted that victims need not physically visit government offices to get compensation, adding that technological innovations makes it easy for property owners to easily determine the quantum of compensation.

Meanwhile, he also expressed dissatisfaction that individuals who had title documents also lost their properties.

According to him, “Our primary concern is whether the government can take possession of private property without due process and adequate compensation,” he said

He, therefore, urged the authorities to make restitutions duly available for affected victims.

In the same vein, a legal practitioner, Mr Tahir Ahmad, who was also affected by the demolition, said he had yet to receive any compensation.

He, also urged the government to do the needful.