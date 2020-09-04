Lagos bye-election: PDP holds primary Saturday to pick candidates

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said all preparations have been concluded to pick its candidates for the forthcoming bye-election to fill the vacant seats of Lagos East senatorial and Kosofe Constituency 2 through a primary exercise scheduled to hold on Saturday.

This was just as the party called on security agencies in the state to be on top of the game to wade off any act of violence, saying it was quite aware that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was already jittery looking at the list of its aspirants.

The party disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr Taofik Gani, saying the exercise will hold at the PDP, Somolu LGA Secretariat which falls within the Lagos East senatorial district in line with the extant laws regulating party election to elect such flag bearer.

The two seats became vacant following the demise of Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo aka Pepperito, who died on June 15, 2020, and Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, the former occupants.

According to the party, aspirants for the primary elections include Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora and Olanrewaju Moshood Babatunde for the Senatorial; while Alebiosu Sikiru Adekoya and Aroyewun Segun are vying for the Kosofe Constituency 2.

The statement disclosed that all the aspirants were invited to a family meeting where leaders of the party admonish them to see the exercise as simply sport in which only one winner was expected to emerge.

The statement further disclosed that the aspirants were charged to be the humble winner while they agreed to “go into the exercise as family members” in the spirit of sportsmanship.

