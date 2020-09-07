Lagos bye-election: APC inaugurates campaign committee, says campaign will be COVID-19 compliant

Ahead of the Lagos East Senatorial district and House of Assembly by-election, the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has unveiled the party’s candidates and inaugurated campaign committee for the election scheduled to hold October 31.

In his speech at the unveiling and presentation of party’s flag to the candidates, state Chairman of the party, Hon Tunde Balogun tasked party supporters and loyalists from five local government areas of the state on joining forces together to attain victory at the poll, noting that APC Lagos has no room for the independent campaign group.

While emphasizing the supremacy of the All Progressives Congress, he said, “No group stands any chance of taking undue advantage of the other. The inauguration of the state campaign committee is aimed at leading the party to victory.

The Lagos APC has painstakingly put an all-inclusive campaign team together. The campaign team reflects the new realities in Lagos APC as no recognition or regard is given to any group rather all members of the party are APC members.

The party is supreme therefore no group stands any chance to take undue advantage of the other.

The two candidates of the party in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial district and Lagos State House of Assembly Kosofe 2 constituency by-elections are the following Hon Mikhail Tokunbo Abiru and Hon Femi Saheed respectively.

It is pertinent, however, to mention these men of honour. These are some of the people who worked with the party to give consensus its true meaning in Lagos State chapter of the party.

These men and women are loyal and committed members of our party and they deserve the honour they can get from the party.

At the last general election in 2019, we had a campaign organization known as the Independent Campaign organization. Today, there is no room for such a group in Lagos APC.

Independent Campaign group comprised of loyal and committed members of APC.

But the new reality in the party is that the control, management and overseeing the conduct and campaign of an election lies in the hands of Lagos state APC. Henceforth there is no independent campaign group. In Lagos APC, the party reign supreme.

Apart from the party executive committee, the LGA chairmen, Ward Chairmen must be given due regards in their local government and wards. We will provide all necessary support for the campaign.

The committee consists of all the movers and shakers in the Lagos East Senatorial district.

Our mode of the campaign for the year given the fact that we are in the ear of a pandemic must be COVID-19 compliant. There will be no on-the-spot rally. We want to encourage street-to-street and house-to-house in a carnival-like movement.

We encourage souvenir distribution. We allow advert placement through billboards, television and newspaper adverts, radio jingles and social media platforms.”

Speaking after receiving the flag of the party, Lagos East Senatorial candidate, Hon Tokunbo Abiru revealed that the affirmation is the highest honour he has ever received since his birth.

He added, “I appreciate this honour and I promise never to disappoint the party. To my friends and compatriot who have shown interest in the race but subsequently dropped their aspiration to support mine, I say a big thank you to you all.

We will all join hands together to build a greater party and promote true democracy.”

