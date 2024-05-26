A Lagos-based businessman, Johnbosco Odoh, has shared the story of how his wife became pregnant after three years of barrenness.

Odoh, who attributed the miracle to God, however, thanked the pastor in charge of Zion Prayer Movement Ministry, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, for the relentless prayers and deliverance sessions held for his family.

The businessman disclosed that his marriage experienced difficulty having a child after years of marriage following a strange gift of N2,000 and a charm in an envelope he and his wife received at their wedding.

A visibly excited Odoh, who hails from Ikem Nkwo in the Isi Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, said visits to different hospitals, including St. Raphael Hospital in Ijede, in search of a cure did not yield results, and his doctors advised the couple to go for IVF as the possibility of him fathering a child naturally was zero.

He said that it was not until his encounter with the Spiritual Director of the Zion Prayer Movement, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, that God intervened in his situation.

During the ministration programme on May 19, 2023, the Evangelist located the couple at Zion Ground, prophesied to them about the charm that caused their childlessness, prayed for them, and told them God had set them free from the charm.

On May 19, 2024, exactly one year after the prayers, Odoh and his wife came back to Zion with their new baby, accompanied by a friend who knew of his travails all these years, Chief Afulukwe, as a witness to share their testimony.

