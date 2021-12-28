Lagos bread seller, others wins N1m in ALAT’s 5for5 promo

Zainab Ayoola, a 37-year-old bread seller in Lagos has become the 1 million naira cash prize winner in the Bank’s December edition of Wema Bank’s ALAT 5for5 promo.

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the Ilorin native joined five other millionaires who had won the monthly draw since July 2021, when the promo began across the country.

Zainab who sells bread in the Bariga area of Lagos, was close to tears as she attempted to explain the moment she won,

“I was shocked when I got the call that I had won a million Naira because I am just a petty trader. I have never done any transaction or sales worth that amount before.”

The single mother promised to use her winnings to train her teenage daughter. “I am grateful to the bank for blessing me this December, they have made my life and this festive period better,” she said.

Nneka Stephens, a 27-year-old medical doctor, also won N100,000. She heard of the promo on social media and was elated. ‘I am very grateful to the Bank for giving me this Christmas gift! Since I’ve been banking with ALAT, I have conducted multiple transactions and they have been seamless,” she stated.

Dotun Ifebogun, the Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank Plc stated the bank’s focus on actively spearheading

financial inclusion while rewarding customers, ‘So far, the lives of our winners have changed because we are giving them an opportunity to make a difference. We are not only creating financial freedom, but we are also educating our winners on various ways they can operate their Wema account using functions such as the USSD code and the ALAT app rather than visiting a physical bank. It’s important that we encourage our customers to explore various possibilities.

Since the promo began in July, 426 customers across Nigeria have won over 21 million naira, by conducting transactions via the digital banking platform, ALAT, and using Wema’s USSD code – *945#. ALAT and Wema Bank will continue to reward loyal customers in the 5for5 promo till March 2022.

