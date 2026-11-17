A Lagos-bound British Airways aircraft veered off the taxiway at Heathrow Airport, London, on Tuesday morning, leaving its nose wheel stuck in the grass beside the paved surface.

The incident occurred as the aircraft, operating flight BA75 from London Heathrow to Lagos, was preparing for departure.

The flight had been scheduled to take off at 10:10 am.

Photographs from the scene showed the aircraft’s front wheel lodged in the grass after it left the taxiway.

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The incident disrupted the flight, forcing the airline to make alternative arrangements for affected passengers.

British Airways apologised to passengers for the disruption and said its teams were working to ensure they continued their journey as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson for the airline was quoted as saying: “We’re very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight.

“Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right.”