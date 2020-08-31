A boat mishap has occurred around 7 pm, on Monday night, around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State, claiming two lives while a passenger remains missing.

According to a statement signed by the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, “A fishing boat from Makoko community with seven passengers on board, Five adults including the boat captain and Two Toddlers capsized into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu.

“Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the Area.

“The First responders to the incident was a passengers ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of LASWA rescue team.

“Inquiries revealed that the fishing boat which was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Upon further investigations, it was revealed that all seven passengers on board were not wearing any lifejacket. Four passengers were rescued alive two fatalities and one passenger missing.

The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Lagos boat mishap