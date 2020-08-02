Lagos boat accidents: PDP wants full compensation for families of victims

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the families of victims of the boat accidents which occurred in various waterway paths of the state, especially in the last 30 days, demanding that adequate compensation be paid by the state government to the families of the deceased.
The party also charged the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to in the meantime, declare Lagos waterways transport system unsafe and relieve LASWA General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, of his appointment, describing the steps as “an urgent need to stop the ongoing colossal loss of lives in this government department.”
The party made this demand on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr Taofik Gani, expressing disappointment with the recent development in the state waterway sector, saying it was a coincidence worth being investigated.
According to PDP, the investigation is imperative as “weeks after the LASWA General Manager boasted that there has been no boat mishap on Lagos waterways, facts now revealed that over 50 lives had actually been lost, with the last 17 victims being in the last 10 days.”
PDP, while decrying the statement by the LASWA boss and the recent sad development in the state waterways, further demanded the overhaul of LASWA, prosecution of erring officials and operators as well as an apology from the state government.
“We demand the sack of the LASWA general manager and overhaul of the agency; compensation for victims; prosecution of erring officials and operators; an apology from the governor,” the party demanded.
