Lagos Blue Line: Sanwo-Olu commissions new train coaches, hails Tinubu for delivery

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday commissioned three new train sets comprising 12 coaches to boost the operations of the Blue Rail Line, praising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for their financial and logistical support towards the state’s evolving transportation infrastructure.

The commissioning, held at the National Theatre Station in Iganmu, marks a major step in the second phase of the Blue Line Rail project, which is expected to extend from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko and reach completion in 2026.

During the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu formally handed over the newly delivered coaches to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), noting that their acquisition was made possible through President Tinubu’s backing under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“About a year and a half ago, in his usual understanding of what sub-nationals are doing under his Renewed Hope Agenda, the president deemed it fit to support us financially in delivering the new coaches,” the governor stated. “With these new sets, we are doubling the capacity we have on the Blue Line. There will be a reduction in travel time, faster turn-around, and a more reliable train experience.”

He said the new coaches will significantly improve turnaround times, with trains expected to arrive every 10 to 15 minutes instead of the current intervals of 20 to 30 minutes. This, he said, aligns with global standards for intra-city rail operations.

Sanwo-Olu also noted that the new delivery is part of a broader transportation vision for Lagos, adding that further expansion is expected before the year ends.

“Before the end of the year, we are going to see more new coaches on the Red Line too, which are bigger than the Blue Line,” he said. “This is what the president has directed us to do and we have done it. So, we need to thank him.”

Providing updates on the Blue Line’s ongoing second phase, the governor said work on stations and tracks between Mile 2 and Okokomaiko is progressing as scheduled.

He urged Lagosians to remain confident in the administration’s delivery of democratic dividends, emphasising that the latest additions are part of a comprehensive plan to modernise Lagos’ public transport system and position the state as a benchmark for sustainable urban mobility across Africa.

