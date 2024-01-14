Men of the Oyo state police command have arrested a Lagos-based blogger, Mr Gbenga Dan Asabe over alleged defamation of Satguru Maharaj Ji.

The blogger and publisher of Asabe Africa Afrika TV on YouTube was arrested by a team of policemen from State CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Asabe is currently being detained at the Iyaganku, Ibadan by the Oyo State Police Command.

This was revealed in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Saturday.

According to the statement, he was arrested on Saturday morning at a mosque located at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos, after some months of tracking him.

He was subsequently taken to State CID Iyaganku, Ibadan for prosecution.

During search, different charms were found in his possession.

Asabe had 2-years-ago interviewed a self – acclaimed prophet, Ojo Amos Modayibi (a k.a. Prophet Elewuogbo) was scandalous, mendacious, and unwarranted things were published on his platform, in which he accused Satguru Maharaj Ji of selling human body parts for money ritual purposes, drinking human blood, and burying human beings in Maharaj Ji village.

“Asabe had been on the run for two years now. Last year, Zone X1 at Osogbo issued a warrant of arrest on Asabe but unfortunately, he was dodging the arrest. This time around, the hand of the law has caught up with him.

It be recalled that Prophet Elewuogbo was recently arrested and arraigned before an Ibadan Magistrate Court over alleged defamation of Satguru Maharaj Ji.

The self-acclaimed prophet, who had through different media publications (including Asabe Afrika TV) was quoted to have said that he published false allegations against Maharaj Ji because he wanted to become popular.

