Lagos begins verification for teacher-pensioners

Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has commenced an online pension verification exercise for teachers in the state-owned schools who have left the service and have their names deleted from the government payroll.

Chairman of the commission, Mrs Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Head of Public Affairs unit of the commission, Mr Kayode Sutton.

According to her, the exercise which is expected to last till Friday, February 26, 2021, is being carried out virtually through various WhatsApp platforms to avoid physical presence of pensioners and the spread of COVID-19 among people.

She said the exercise would also give those who missed the last verification exercise another opportunity to get registered and for the arrears to be paid and also to delete names of pensioners who may have died in the interim.

Mrs Ariyo explained that the exercise is in line with the state’s pension policy to periodically audit pensioners’ list for the purpose of updating the pensioners’ payroll of government.

“And I am optimistic that the virtual verification exercise will be more convenient for pensioners and most especially those who are sick as they would all be able to participate from the comfort of their homes anywhere they are,” she added.

She, however, gave 08096742362 and 09136559047 dedicated phones lines through which those concern could make video calls strictly for the exercise.

