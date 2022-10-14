Lagos begins probe on Rico’s death in Ajah hospital

Lagos State government said it has deployed its investigative team to Doren Specialist Hospital in Ajah, a private hospital, following the death of BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, as a trending video sparked anger on social media, indicating that the former housemate was filmed by one of the nurses on duty as he battled for his life.

It would be recalled that the reality star with the name, Patrick Fakota, was involved in an accident on Wednesday which eventually claimed his life on October 13, 2022.

In the trending video, nurses in the hospital were heard chatting, while an unconscious Rico was seen placed on oxygen, with one of the nurses urging them to carry Rico onto the bed.

“You people should stop making the video. Somebody is dying, you people are making video,” she scolded her colleagues.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, made this known while speaking with the Tribune Online on the telephone, saying that the state government had commenced an investigation into the matter.

According to Omotoso, an agency of the government called Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has moved to the affected hospital in Ajah area of the state to investigate the way and manner Rico was handled as a patient, among others, adding: “We will first investigate before sanctioning.”

“The Agency has gone there (hospital) to investigate the matter. They are investigating the matter, they are on it,” he said.

