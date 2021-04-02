Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism practitioners

LAGOS State government, recently made official presentation of cheques to some beneficiaries of N1 billion seed capital approved by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector to boost growth in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji made the presentation on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu at the maiden edition of Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Culture Economic Summit (LATHACE), held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said that the choice of the theme ‘Public Private Partnership for Sustainable Growth of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Industry for a Greater Lagos, attests to the importance which his administration attaches to public-private partnership.

He said that though the tourism and recreation industry in Nigeria contributes approximately six per cent to the GDP, there are still opportunities for growth in the sector which could be strengthened through private sector pantnership to harness its full potential.

He assured members of FTAN of his continued leveraging on meaningful partnership with the private sector towards achieving ‘A Greater Lagos’ which he promised residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that his administration has put in place policies and strategies that would enhance the opportunities available to advance the state’s tourism potential, with efforts to discover more tourism sites while developing existing ones to international standards.

“There are opportunities available for private investors and entrepreneurs to develop tourist sites and it is my privilege to inform you that the UNESCO has certified “Sungbo Eredo” in the Epe Division as a World Heritage site which can be developed to boost tourism potential in Lagos State.”

Revealing some efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in promoting synergy with the stakeholders, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf stated that the state government approved 50 per cent rebate for the practitioners in the payment of their operating licence fees to the state government for year 2020.

She stated that the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries of the one billion naira loan shows that the initiative is not only real but transparent and sincere on the part of the ministry.

The commissioner explained that applicants for the loan could receive as much as N30 million depending on their nature of the organisation applying for the loan, adding that a Special Desk would be created in the ministry to attend to issues pertaining to the loan.

The Lagos State Chapter Coordinator of FTAN, Mr Gbenga Sunmonu earlier, promised that the Association will re-double its efforts to increase their contributions to the State’s GDP, create and recreate wealth through promotion of domestic tourism and creation of volunteers for different aspects of Tourism.

Sunmonu explained that the Summit which focuses on Public Private Partnership opens discussion on areas of concerns for stakeholders in the tourism sector with the intention of reviewing issues raised towards improving the ease of doing business in the State.

The beneficiaries of the loan who received their cheques at the event are: Olowe-Rowaye Olufunke Olaitan Funke of Et Al Concepts Limited, Plot 30, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun Ikeja Lagos, Adedayo Adesugba Olaolu of Nexus318 Hospitality Management & Investment Ltd, 29 Modupe Johnson Crescent, Obateru Olusegun Olusiji of Vament Travels and Logistics Ltd, 11B Dele Labisi Street, Arida, Kayode Victor Olanrewaju of Hospitality Legend Limited, No 6, Farayola Street, Alapere Ketu Lagos and Oguntade Shade Mary of Ticket2fly travels and tours LTD, 72, Adeyeri Crescent, College Road, Ogba, Lagos.

