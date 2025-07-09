Lagos becomes chess capital of West Africa: MTN-backed championship draws 1,830 students with N20m pool prize

The 2025 Ecobank National Schools’ Team Chess Championship concluded on Saturday, June 28, after three days of inspiring competition, mentorship and youth engagement at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. The tournament brought together 1,830 students from 366 schools across Nigeria and featured a prize pool exceeding 20 million naira, solidifying its reputation as a national platform for strategic thinking, education and empowerment.

Day one of the championship began with the primary school competition. Jareb Private School emerged as champions, winning the top prize of two million. Chess in Slums Africa placed second with N1.5 million, while Baptist Group of Schools secured third place, earning 1 million naira.

Speaking on the opening day, Angela Babalola, Senior Manager, Total Quality Management, Customer Relations and Experience at MTN Nigeria, said, “As an organisation, we’re honoured to partner with Ecobank because we’re extremely passionate about youth empowerment and education. We don’t see chess as just a game. We see it as a platform for mind development and a way to position these future leaders to go ‘Make A Difference’ in their world.”

Chess grandmaster and MTN Go M.A.D ambassador, Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa and Guinness World Record holder, made a strong impression at the event. On the first day, he moved through the competition hall, observing games, offering encouragement and posing for photos with young players and presenting awards.

MTN’s Go M.A.D. (Make A Difference) philosophy reflects the company’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through education, sports and skills development. By supporting platforms like the national schools’ team chess championship, MTN aims to help young people unlock their potential, build confidence and develop the critical thinking skills needed to thrive in life and leadership.

On Tunde Onakoya’s consistency and visibility, Prince Adeyinka Adewale, Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, said, “Mr. Tunde Onakoya not only attended on Day One, but stayed throughout the tournament, mentoring, supporting and inspiring students. His presence reminds us of all the power of consistency, visibility and love for the game.”

On day two, the secondary school division took the stage. Platform School claimed the top prize of 2.5 million naira, followed by Daysprings Secondary School with two million naira and Shima Academy with N1.5 million.

Among the standout participants was Bethesda School for the Blind. Prince Adewale acknowledged their achievement, saying, “It is very important that we celebrate this school. They did not only participate in the secondary category, but they also won some games. They did not come without winning. They won some games. I would believe that by the time we have more of this inclusivity, we are going to have a lot more participation from [other people living with disabilities].”

The tournament concluded with the tertiary school competition on day three. The University of Lagos emerged victorious, winning one million naira. Nnamdi Azikiwe University came second with N500,000, and Obafemi Awolowo University placed third, earning N325,000.

During the closing ceremony, Prince Adewale described the impact of the tournament and its growth over the past year. “Lagos has become the chess capital of West Africa,” he said. “The efforts, time and sacrifice, all into every stage, from coordination to logistics, registration to venue setup, have all been worth it. Because today, we close an event that has exceeded expectations in both scale and impact.”

