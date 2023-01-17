Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, buried amidst tears

Bolanle Raheem, the Lagos-based Lawyer allegedly shot dead in the Ajah area of Lagos State by a police officer, Drambi Vandi on Christmas day of 2022 has been buried in the Ikoyi area of the state on Tuesday, January 17.

A service of songs was held on Monday, January 16, before her burial on Tuesday.

Earlier, the remains of Bolanle Raheem arrived at the church for a funeral service and burial which was attended by immediate family members, friends and others.

Recall that the prime suspect in the killing of Lagos-based pregnant lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, was arraigned before a Lagos High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, for murder.

In a one-count charge filed before the court, the Lagos State Government alleged that Vandi shot and killed Mrs Raheem in the Ajah area of the state, on December 25, 2022.

After the charge was read in court, Vandi pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who is prosecuting the case, subsequently told the court that the state was ready to commence trial and that they have a witness in court.

The defence counsel, Mr Adetokunbo Odutola, who did not oppose the application, called for an accelerated hearing.

Thereafter, a Police Inspector, Matthew Ameh was invited to the witness box.

