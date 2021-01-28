Lagos bans trucks, trailers on state roads in day time

Lagos State government has banned trucks and trailers from plying roads in the state during day time, saying that trucks and trailers are now restricted to night operations on dedicated routes between the hours of 9 pm to 6 am daily in order to avert rising massacre on roads during the daytime.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, made this known during a meeting with stakeholders in Ikeja, on Wednesday, appealing to stakeholders to cooperate with the state government to remedy the situation.

Oladeinde said the move was necessary as the Apapa area of the state has been rendered less profitable for investors due to the gridlock and activities of truck drivers along the axis.

“This move was taken for the betterment of all Lagosians and also to avoid the rising number of deaths caused by the truck drivers in the state on a daily basis.

“We also appeal to stakeholders to cooperate with the State Government to remedy the situation,” the commissioner said.

Special Adviser to the State Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, who also spoke during the parley, warned that none compliance from truck drivers would be met with stiff penalties on defaulters and, therefore, enjoined the truck owners to utilise the grace period to get their act together and conform with the directives issued out.

“We urge operators to secure parks outside Apapa to curtail the gridlock.

“We also advise truck operators to work together with the State Vehicle Inspection Services, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and ensure their vehicles are always fit to ply the roads,” Fayinka said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Lagos bans trucks, trailers on state roads in day time