The Lagos State Government says it will continue to promote and develop sustainable policies for mineral resources to ensure availability of reliable energy to all residents and making the state a 21st century economy.

Its Commissioner For Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, gave this assurance during the ongoing ministerial press briefing in Lagos

To sustain its drive for an effective 24 hours economy, he hinted that the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to setup five additional power hubs across the metropolis, to give residents other alternative source of clean energy.

The state government said that these additional power hubs earmarked would complement the six solar POCs, giving Lagosians better alternative to power supply across Lagos.

He stressed that renewable energy is the cornerstone of the government’s clean electricity plans for Lagos, adding that there was plan to develop 1 gigawatt of grid scale solar energy capacity for the clean Lagos electricity market.

According to him, over 10 sites have been considered for the 1 gigawatt of solar grid scale project and they include Egbin terminal plant site, Ikorodu, Badagry, Agbara, Ogudu and others.

Aside from this, Ogunleye said the administration of Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu, has distributed over 10,000 gas tubes to petty traders to reduce their dependence on firewoods and other unclean sources in Lagos.

“We have distributed over 10,000 gas tubes to the residents to abandon other unclean energy. We believe that this source is better and healthy for the traders and other Lagosians patronizing them”.

“While we are encouraging this, the government will be intensifying enforcement to curb haphazard establishment of gas plants and shops in the state. This is to ensure that everyone adhere to safety”.

The commissioner added that the Lagos state government would be partnering with the Federal Government to ensure both gas and fuel stations do not cause harm to the people in the state.

Ogunleye said the government would be embarking on other research works to discover new mineral resources that could boost Lagos revenue annually.

He also said the state government would continue to look for the alternative to ensure the provision of affordable clean energy for all residents.

The Commissioner said 6,000 of the Lagos smart meter’s initiative had been given to the class of people the governor procured them for while the remaining 10,000 belong to IbejuLekki residents.

He said the government is geared to take full advantage of the unbundling of electricity sector in Nigeria as it would be an enabler for private sector participation as the state is being deliberate in its strategy.

Ogunleye said the state government is looking forward to the emergence of a new era of energy governance and regulations that would make clean electricity available for all as the new Lagos Electricity Bill has been passed by the House of Assembly.

The commissioner also said in the last one year the ministry had embarked on stakeholders engagement on security of public infrastructure, maintenance of solar hubs in schools and Primary Health Care centres, community intervention programme, unbundling of Ibile oil and gas among other initiatives.

