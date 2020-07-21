Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, assured residents of the state of safety of lives and property, even as he promised that his government would create more job opportunities as well as assist the small and medium business owners financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurances at the inauguration of Boards of Trustees of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSFT), and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) at the State House, Ikeja, saying the inauguration of the two boards was part of his administration T.H.E.M.ES agenda, and urging them to work towards achieving the agenda.

“LSSTF and LSETF were created to address security and employment issues in the state. These boards are to help facilitate the programs of government and help the government to be closer to the people. Lagos is safe because of the capacity of our security operatives. I am charging the new board and encouraging you to help us achieve all our objectives that have been set forth,” he said.

“These two boards are created and form part of our THEMES agenda. We will give you the support to achieve your objectives. The young people are watching us do bigger things for them, that their lives and the property are paramount to us,” he added.

The governor, while charging the LSETF Board, said the board was needed at this difficult time when the COVID-19 pandemic had ravaged many businesses.

“LSETF is needed at this point of COVID-19. We have an increased budget for it. Our small businesses need us now so they can sustain their livelihood for their families. We are ready to open further businesses,” he said.

The new Lagos State Security Trust Fund Board of Trustees is headed by Mr Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, who is the chairman, the Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank, with members including Mr Segun Agbaje, MD, Zenith Bank; Mr Ebenezer Onyeaboh, GMD, First Bank; Dr Adesola Adeduntan; Chief of Staff to the Governor. Chief Tayo Ayinde; Former GMD, Diamond Bank, Mr Emeka Onwuka, among others.

The Lagos Employment Trust Fund Board of Trustees is chaired by Mrs Bola Adesola. Other members are; the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Rabiu Olowo, the State Commissioner, Wealth Creation, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, among others.

