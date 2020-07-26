Lagos Assembly should probe spendings on COVID-19 ― PDP

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the State House of Assembly to constitute a panel to probe into the spendings incurred by the state government in treating COVID-19 patients, saying the call became necessary as it found the amount claimed for treating each patient in the state not only embarrassing but humongous.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in his recent presentation, had analysed that the state government expended up to N1million per day on the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in severe cases.

The party made this call on Sunday in a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Mr Taofik Gani, charging the Mudashiru Obasa- led parliament to show independence now and probe the claims.

PDP said it was important for the House to institute the probe in order to disabuse the people’s mind that the state government was making money into private purses out of the pandemic, reminding that the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who is also an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, had alleged such against some states in the federation.

“The House of Assembly must show independence now and probe the claims. This is important to disabuse the people’s mind that the LASG is making money into private purses out of the pandemic. Especially as even an APC governor of Kogi State has alleged such against some states,” the party said.

The party, while expressing the view that the amount claimed, which it described as “incredible figures” was capable of increasing the already created doubts that the state government was not honest about the facts of the pandemic and had commercialised the circumstance, also enjoined the House to probe similar supposed emergency reliefs, Trust funds and other interventions.

“The PDP thus calls on the LAHA to activate a committee of the whole House to look into the accounts relating to the Covid-19 and indeed similar supposed emergency reliefs, Trust funds, interventions, etc,” the party said.

