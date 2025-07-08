Lagos Assembly set to improve status of Railway

Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed intention to improve the status of the current Railway Transportation through Lagos State Railway Corporation Bill, 2025.

This emanated following the second reading of “A bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Railway Corporation to improve Railway Transportation in Lagos State and for connected purposes”.

Speaking on the proposed bill, the Majority Leader, Hon. Noheem Babatunde Adams stated that the fifth alteration, no 16 Act of 2023 of 1999 Constitution as amended as removed the Railway Corporation from exclusive to concurrent list.

This simply means powers has been given to the legislature to mediate on the proposed bill.

The bill seeks to provide efficient and reliable transportation services, establishes a Governing Board tasked with overseeing the corporation’s operations and as well elaborate on the Board’s powers, roles, and responsibilities.

The section of the bill also outlines the Corporation’s powers in planning, infrastructure development, funding strategies, and ensuring transparency and accountability through proper auditing processes.

“With South Africa leading in Africa with a 20,926 km railway network and Nigeria currently at 3,798 km, Lagos – as Africa’s second-largest city economy after Cairo – must take the lead in innovative rail transport solutions.”

Hon. Noheem further explained that the bill will set a standard Railway corporations comparable to global best practices.

Supporting the Bill, Hon. Abiodun Tobun expressed that the content of the bill is impactful but of the opinion that the Commissioner for Transportation should be included as a member of the Board and the selection of the Board members should cut across the 5 geographical divisions.

Giving his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa commended the essence of the Bill, however raised a critical observation about its nomenclature. He noted that the global trend is toward deregulation and privatisation corporations.

He urged the House to be mindful of its structure and implications, “With the name ‘Corporation’, this seem to be heading in a direction the world is moving away from,” he remarked.

“Governments are embracing partnerships and privatisation to enhance efficiency, and we must consider aligning with that trend.”

He thereafter committed the above Bill to the Committee on Transportation and to report its findings in no time.

In a related development, the House also read for the second time, IBILE Energy Corporation Bill, 2025. A bill for a Law to establish the IBILE Energy Corporation and for connected purposes.

Speaking to the Bill, the Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Sobur Oluwa, described the bill as a transformative one for the State’s energy landscape.

“If passed into Law, will attract innovation, investment, and reshape the energy sector of the State,” he said.

Subsequently, the Speaker committed the above Bill to the Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources with a mandate to report its findings in two weeks.

Both bills mark a significant stride in Lagos State’s legislative efforts to modernize infrastructure and strengthen its economy.

