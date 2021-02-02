Lagos Assembly screens health, procurement, oil & gas, judicial commissions board nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly has screened Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for the Board of Health Commission, Procurement Service, Ibile Oil & Gas and Judicial Commission.

The screening exercise took place during the plenary session held on Tuesday.

The nominees for the Lagos State Health Service Commission are Dr. (Mrs) Atinuke Onayiga, Mrs Kemi Ogunyemi, Dr. Olumuyiwa Solanke and Dr. Mobolaji Olukoya.

Mrs. Folusho Olayinka Onabowale, Mr. Folusho Akeem Mustapha, and Lanre Olusola Kupoluyi are for the Lagos State Public Procurement Commission.

Omolara Abike Alakija and Mustapha are for Lagos State Ibile Oil & Gas while Mr. Supo John, Mrs Bamidele Akinyemi, Mr. Abdul Lateef Kareem and Mahmood Dawodu are for Lagos Judicial Service Commission.

