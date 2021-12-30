Lagos Assembly okays N1.758trn 2022 budget

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Lagos Assembly okays budget, Sanwo-Olu’s N18bn loan request, Lagos Assembly to receive budget, Buhari to initiate requisite intervention, upgrade of LASPOTECH, Lagos Assembly approves Sanwo-Olu, Centre for Democracy, Lagos project delay caused, CLINICS, MEDICAL, Lagos Assembly, Lagos Assembly, Sanwo-Olu, 2020 budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the Y2022 budget estimate with a slight jerk up of the grand total from the initial N1.38trn to N1.758trn.

It would be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made a presentation of the appropriation for the year 2022 on Wednesday 24th November 2021.

The Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu stated this in a chat with Assembly Correspondents after the plenary session on Wednesday.

He explained that the difference that is reflected in the total budget size passed was due to the addition of leftovers in the previous allocations in the 2021 budget, rolled back into contingency funds in the Y2022 budget.

He noted that the Capital Expenditure and Recurrent Expenditure is ratio 66:34.

The recurrent expenditure is N591,280,803,486bn while the Capital expenditure is N1.166,915,843,358trn, which brings the budget total size to N1,758,196,44,844trn.

According to him the loans, bonds and ISPO funds are captured in the passed budget.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state..  Lagos Assembly okays N1.758trn 2022 budget  Lagos Assembly okays N1.758trn 2022 budget  Lagos Assembly okays N1.758trn 2022 budget  Lagos Assembly okays N1.758trn 2022 budget.  In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

You might also like
Latest News

Archbishop Tutu acted as potent voice against apartheid system, says CAN

Latest News

Judicial autonomy key to dispensation of justice, says Gombe governor

Latest News

Ex-President-General of Shariah Supreme Council, Datti Ahmed is dead

Latest News

2023: I am not in talks with opposition to fly guber party ticket ― Smart Adeyemi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More