Lagos Assembly calls Sanwo-Olu to harmonise MSMEs for sustainability 

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa has called on the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct all relevant agencies in the state economic sector to harmonise all Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) in order to establish a supportive sustainable structure.

This was established during the business of the day motion by Hon. Okanlawon Sanni, Chairman, House Committee on Commerce and Industry who moved that the State Government should establish more Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) in all the Senatorial Districts of the state.

Obasa further maintained that “Taking comparative economic advantage of each senatorial district in the state, the creation of more MSMEs is something that will bring about socio-economic development which will increase employment, but we should look beyond this, it is also about having a structure of the system that will sustain the establishment.”

“We have Employment Trust Fund Agency, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other relevant agencies, and we need to bring all these agencies together, so they will not work against each other, having multidimensional ideas without structure.” He said.

The motion also commended Mr Governor on the laudable partnership of the Eko Fashion Hub commissioned virtually by the Federal Government in the creation of a more business-friendly environment for MSMEs to flourish in the state.

Hon. Rotimi Olowo revealed that statistics showed MSMEs is an economically thriving trend which has been adopted by the whole nation and Lagos State as one of the fastest economic hubs in the country; will have financial prosperity and this will spread all over, creating jobs for skilled and semi-skilled as well as eradicating insecurity in the state, further spreading all around the country.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu praised the motion for being apt and commended Mr Governor for his strife in driving the state economy further.

He added that creating these commercial hubs in all senatorial districts will serve as an opportunity for the society to thrive and prosper, as it will allow entrepreneurs to showcase their products, talents and thus create wealth, boosting employment as well as networking with others to further share experience, gain better exposure and ideas that would create even greater opportunities and thereby enhancing the growth of GDP of the State.

The Speaker thereafter directed the Deputy Clerk, Mr Taiwo Ottun to send a copy of the resolve to the governor.

In another development, a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Lagos State College of Health Technology and for connected purposes, Lagos State School of Health Technology Bill, 2020 and a Bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission and for connected purposes, Lagos State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill, 2020 scaled through first reading.

