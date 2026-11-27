Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced the consideration of the Auditor-General’s Report on the accounts of the state government for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, with about 210 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (State) during the exercise.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kehinde Olaide Joseph, disclosed this on Friday, November 27, 2026, during a press briefing at the Assembly, explaining that the exercise is aimed at strengthening public financial management, ensuring accountability and determining whether public funds were expended in accordance with established financial regulations.

Joseph, who represents Alimosho Constituency II, said that the exercise, which is expected to last for two weeks, is the fourth in the series since he assumed leadership of the committee.

According to him, the committee has so far attended to 20 MDAs, while preparations are ongoing to scrutinise the financial records and activities of the remaining government agencies scheduled to appear.

He stressed that the committee was not out to witch-hunt government officials or institutions but to ensure compliance with due process in the management of public resources.

“This is going to be the fourth in the series since I became the Chairman of the Committee. We are not here to witch-hunt anybody. Our job is just to look at the books and see if the money they spent followed due process,” he said.

Joseph explained that the committee’s oversight responsibility was guided by the relevant financial regulations and public financial management laws of the state, as well as the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

He noted that public officers entrusted with financial responsibilities, including accounting officers, heads of departments, commissioners and special advisers, were expected to strictly adhere to laid-down procedures.

“We want to ensure that when you are given any position as an accounting officer, head of department, commissioner or special adviser, you have to follow due process to checkmate fraud and other excesses,” he stated.

The lawmaker disclosed that the committee had discovered varying levels of compliance among the MDAs examined so far, noting that while some agencies maintained satisfactory financial records, others were found to have breached provisions of the state’s financial regulations.

“So far, so good, we have seen some whose books are perfect and we have seen some who violated laws of the financial regulations,” Joseph said.

He added that agencies found wanting had been directed to make the necessary corrections, warning that the committee would not hesitate to invoke appropriate disciplinary measures against officers found culpable.

“We have given them a marching order to correct the necessary ones, or else we have the processes of punishing erring officers, which we will not hesitate to do,” he warned.

Joseph called on accounting officers and heads of MDAs scheduled to appear before the committee to cooperate with the lawmakers and provide all relevant financial records and supporting documents required for the exercise.

He assured that the committee would conduct its proceedings with fairness, firmness and objectivity, adding that the ultimate objective was to block financial leakages, promote transparency and improve service delivery across the state.

The Chairman also acknowledged the leadership of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, as well as members of the Assembly, for the confidence reposed in him to lead the committee.

He said that the exercise was part of the legislature’s constitutional responsibility under Section 125 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to scrutinise public accounts and promote accountability in government.

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General of Lagos State, Dr. Olufunke Omolara Tayo-Makanjuola, described the exercise as a strategic partnership between his office and the legislature to ensure that government resources were properly managed and that residents received value for money.

She explained that the essence of auditing public accounts went beyond checking financial figures and accounting records, stressing that the ultimate concern should be the impact of government expenditure on the lives of residents.

“We are strategic partners with the lawmakers to ensure proper accountability because we are the face of the populace. It’s not about accounting for money, but to see if the people get value for their money,” the Auditor-General said.

She added that the Auditor-General’s report was intended to help determine whether government agencies were delivering the services and benefits expected by the people of Lagos State.

“The Auditor-General’s report is to ensure that the people of Lagos State get the service and benefits of government,” she stated.

According to her, the existence of established laws and financial principles provides a framework for assessing the conduct of public officers and addressing identified shortcomings.

“There is no perfect person, but we have laws and the principles that guide them,” she said.

The Auditor-General noted that her office had completed its responsibility by preparing and submitting the audit report, while the responsibility for further legislative scrutiny and engagement with the affected agencies rested with the House of Assembly.

“I have done my own bit to give them my reports, and taking it up with the agencies is for the State House of Assembly,” she explained.

She further maintained that the overall objective of the process was to ensure that government resources were properly allocated and that public programmes translated into tangible benefits for residents.

“We want to ensure that we add value to the lives of the people and ensure that government resources are well allocated. It is just to guide them and ensure that the people get the best,” she said.

The Auditor-General reaffirmed her office’s commitment to working with the legislature to ensure that government programmes and policies reached the intended beneficiaries.

“We stand for the people of Lagos State and ensure that all the programmes of the government get to them,” she added.

The consideration of the 2025 Auditor-General’s Report is expected to provide the Assembly with an opportunity to examine the financial activities of the various MDAs, address identified irregularities and reinforce accountability in the management of public funds across Lagos.