Lagos Assembly adopts report on harmonised taxes, levies bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly has intensified efforts to address multiple taxation and illegal levy collection across the state with the adoption of a report on the Lagos State Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Bill.

The report on the bill, titled “A Bill to Enact the Lagos State Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law, to Provide for the Collection of Taxes and Levies by the State and its Local Government Councils and for Related Matters,” was presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. Obafemi Saheed, during plenary today.

While presenting the report, Saheed explained that the proposed law seeks to establish a uniform framework for revenue collection, eliminate multiple taxation and curb the activities of unauthorised revenue collectors across the state.

He recalled that the bill had earlier undergone a public hearing, during which members of the public, community representatives and other stakeholders made contributions and expressed their views on its provisions.

The proposed law seeks to clearly define the revenue collection responsibilities of the state government and local government councils, while protecting residents, traders, transport operators and business owners from arbitrary charges and illegal levies.

It also stipulates that only duly authorised tax authorities would be empowered to assess and collect approved taxes, rates, fees and levies on behalf of the government.

Furthermore, it prohibits individuals, associations, unions and other groups from mounting roadblocks or engaging in unauthorised collection of taxes, levies, fees and membership dues.

To promote transparency and accountability, the bill encourages the adoption of electronic payment channels, including bank transfers, Point of Sale (POS) terminals, debit and credit cards, digital wallets and USSD platforms, to improve efficiency in revenue administration.

The proposed legislation also provides for appropriate sanctions against individuals and groups involved in unauthorised tax collection and the imposition of illegal charges.

Saheed described the bill as a significant step towards strengthening revenue administration, improving government revenue generation and creating a more conducive business environment in Lagos State.

Contributing to the debate on the report, Hon. Adebola Shabi called for a review of the proposed taxes on boreholes, suggesting that the provision should specifically address industrial boreholes, particularly as the government is not the primary provider of water to residents.

Speaking, Hon. Bonu Solomon observed that the state had a proliferation of tax collectors, many of whom allegedly failed to remit collections into government coffers. He stressed the need for appropriate measures to regulate their activities and prevent revenue leakages.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, who presided over the plenary, cautioned against the indiscriminate sinking of multiple boreholes within communities, noting the need to consider the potential dangers associated with the practice.

He also called for the regularisation of radio and television licence fees, stressing the importance of reviewing the relevant provisions to ensure proper regulation.

Following deliberations, the House adopted the report of the committee and subsequently considered and adopted the bill at the Committee of the Whole. The bill will proceed to the next stage of legislative consideration in accordance with the legislative process.